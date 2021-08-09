Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Price Up 147.5% This Week

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 147.5% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $989.65 or 0.02162024 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $336,479.88 and approximately $9,226.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00053163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.42 or 0.00826712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00106143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00039857 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars.

