WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Price Target Cut to $53.00

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) had its price objective cut by Stephens from $58.50 to $53.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WSFS Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $45.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.28. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $163,954.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,454.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $728,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,413 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,086 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,077,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

