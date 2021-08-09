WT Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.25. 29 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,197. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.