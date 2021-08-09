WT Wealth Management Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,844 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 90.0% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,671,000 after buying an additional 203,639 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $442.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,639. The stock has a market cap of $195.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $443.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.