WT Wealth Management Raises Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.31.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $408.79. 7,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,623. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $365.94. The company has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $415.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

