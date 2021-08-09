WT Wealth Management Takes Position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

WT Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 139,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,000. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF makes up 1.7% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. WT Wealth Management owned 2.00% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 76.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000.

NYSEARCA COM traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.44. 467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,437. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.21. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $31.06.

