WT Wealth Management Takes Position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

WT Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 139,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,000. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF makes up 1.7% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. WT Wealth Management owned 2.00% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 76.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000.

NYSEARCA COM traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.44. 467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,437. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.21. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $31.06.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.