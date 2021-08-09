xBTC (xBTC) Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 9th. One xBTC coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000720 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, xBTC has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. xBTC has a market cap of $345,880.26 and $16.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00045355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00139697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00145778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,259.58 or 0.99823009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.88 or 0.00772270 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

xBTC’s total supply is 1,036,730 coins. xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

