Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $17.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.66. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The company’s revenue was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,164.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $642,392.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,552,723.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,205 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

