Xion Finance (XGT) Hits Market Capitalization of $323,415.62

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last week, Xion Finance has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. Xion Finance has a market cap of $323,415.62 and approximately $9,579.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xion Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0786 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00045434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00139631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00145270 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,084.32 or 0.99779733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.88 or 0.00772695 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,115,200 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

