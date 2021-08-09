XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $160.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.46.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.60. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $76.89 and a twelve month high of $153.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,232,150 shares of company stock valued at $436,297,148. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 30.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.8% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

