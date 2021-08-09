XpresSpa Group (XSPA) to Release Earnings on Monday

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect XpresSpa Group to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 50.08% and a negative net margin of 881.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 million. On average, analysts expect XpresSpa Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ XSPA opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.52. XpresSpa Group has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XpresSpa Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of XpresSpa Group worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut XpresSpa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates in two segments, XpresSpa and XpresTest. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. XpresSpa Group, Inc, through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc, operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services under the XpresCheck brand.

