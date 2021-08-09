yAxis Price Reaches $4.36 (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One yAxis coin can now be purchased for $4.36 or 0.00009552 BTC on popular exchanges. yAxis has a market cap of $4.06 million and $242,676.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, yAxis has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00045304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00145825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00148239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,628.22 or 0.99926833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $355.87 or 0.00779366 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

yAxis Coin Trading

