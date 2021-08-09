Yellow Road (ROAD) Price Up 51.3% Over Last Week

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Yellow Road coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000969 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Yellow Road has traded 51.3% higher against the US dollar. Yellow Road has a market cap of $1.02 million and $60,616.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Yellow Road alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.60 or 0.00138039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00145830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,053.37 or 0.99949707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $355.29 or 0.00771087 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,929,306 coins and its circulating supply is 2,279,613 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yellow Road should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yellow Road using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yellow Road Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yellow Road and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.