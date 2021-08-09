Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Federal Signal posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSS. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

FSS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.04. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,843,000 after purchasing an additional 254,866 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,062,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,976,000 after purchasing an additional 154,270 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,846,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,731,000 after purchasing an additional 38,442 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 21.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,521,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,271,000 after purchasing an additional 268,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 8.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,932,000 after purchasing an additional 104,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

