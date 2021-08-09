Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Post $0.28 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.34. Ford Motor reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.82.

NYSE F remained flat at $$13.80 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,719,555. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.58. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $174,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 48.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $128,974,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Ford Motor by 241.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $58,800,000 after buying an additional 3,394,640 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 19.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,593,000 after buying an additional 726,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Ford Motor by 3,099.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 196,477 shares during the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

