Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to report $109.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.50 million and the highest is $112.90 million. Lightspeed POS reported sales of $45.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year sales of $451.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $434.69 million to $475.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $605.57 million, with estimates ranging from $525.00 million to $655.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.33 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.36.

LSPD opened at $97.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.97. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $97.97.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

