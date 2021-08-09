Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Marker Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 91,357 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 403.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 48,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marker Therapeutics stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.71. Marker Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

