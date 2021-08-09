Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Marker Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marker Therapeutics.
Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16).
Shares of Marker Therapeutics stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.71. Marker Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.77.
About Marker Therapeutics
Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.
