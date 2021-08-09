Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Brokerages expect OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $16.81 million for the quarter.

Shares of OPBK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,855. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

