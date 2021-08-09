Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.88 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will report sales of $8.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.93 billion. QUALCOMM reported sales of $8.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year sales of $33.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.96 billion to $33.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $36.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.76 billion to $37.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.89.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,921 shares of company stock valued at $653,433 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.86. 364,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,318,662. The company has a market cap of $165.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $104.74 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

