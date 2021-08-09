Zacks: Analysts Anticipate US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. US Foods reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 236%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

USFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.18.

NYSE:USFD opened at $34.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 1.82. US Foods has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $42.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in US Foods by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 32,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in US Foods by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 207,950 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in US Foods by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 422,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after buying an additional 54,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

