Zacks: Analysts Expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.75 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will post $2.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.90 million and the highest is $4.80 million. Arcturus Therapeutics reported sales of $2.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $71.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 million to $277.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $402.80 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $889.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.38.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,112,000 after acquiring an additional 899,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $49.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.00. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $129.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.80.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.