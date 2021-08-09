Zacks: Analysts Expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will announce $1.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87 billion. ICON Public posted sales of $701.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 162.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year sales of $5.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ICON Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $240.65. 483,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,568. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $168.76 and a 52 week high of $250.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

