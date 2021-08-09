Zacks: Analysts Expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.28. NextGen Healthcare reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXGN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

