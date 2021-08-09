Zacks: Analysts Expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Old National Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.95. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 242,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 108,413 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,146,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,399 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

