Zacks: Analysts Expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.24). Sorrento Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

