Zacks: Analysts Expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.65 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report $9.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.74 billion and the lowest is $9.51 billion. The Coca-Cola reported sales of $8.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year sales of $37.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.22 billion to $38.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $39.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.09 billion to $41.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $56.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $46.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.5% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

