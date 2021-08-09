Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Aptinyx reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aptinyx.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptinyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $2.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.81. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.36.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptinyx (APTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.