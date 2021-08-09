Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.97. Ball posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

NYSE:BLL traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.53. 176,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,333. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Ball has a 52 week low of $73.59 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Bank of Marin lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 19.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 6,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 828.5% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 47,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 42,327 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 7.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Ball by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 73,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

