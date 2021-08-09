Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to report $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.85. Colgate-Palmolive posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.31. The company had a trading volume of 157,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,843. The company has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.