Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will report $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Financial Bankshares.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 29,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $1,513,550.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,248.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 33,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,574. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $49.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.