Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will post $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. First Financial reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 29.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THFF. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 120.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 28.6% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,322,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,520,000 after acquiring an additional 119,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the first quarter worth $127,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THFF stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.58. First Financial has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

