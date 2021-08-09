Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.39 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will post sales of $6.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.25 billion. Occidental Petroleum reported sales of $3.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $23.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.84 billion to $24.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $23.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.65 billion to $24.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Barclays raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 450,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 51,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,004,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,682,758. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.