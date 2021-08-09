Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Post $1.14 EPS

Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.10. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

