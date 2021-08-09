Zacks: Brokerages Expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. Barings BDC reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Barings BDC.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBDC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,207,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,992 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 448,484 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 411,066 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after buying an additional 409,991 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,841,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.