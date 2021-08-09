Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Announce $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.26. Canadian National Railway reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.87.

CNI traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.04. The stock had a trading volume of 92,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,806. The stock has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

