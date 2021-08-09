Zacks: Brokerages Expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $411.43 Million

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) will report $411.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $416.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $402.50 million. J2 Global posted sales of $356.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. J2 Global’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCOM. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

J2 Global stock traded down $3.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,243. J2 Global has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $147.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In related news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,778.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in J2 Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J2 Global (JCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.