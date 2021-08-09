Zacks: Brokerages Expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $411.43 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) will report $411.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $416.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $402.50 million. J2 Global posted sales of $356.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. J2 Global’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCOM. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

J2 Global stock traded down $3.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,243. J2 Global has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $147.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In related news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,778.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in J2 Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

