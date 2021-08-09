Zacks: Brokerages Expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to report $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58. PerkinElmer posted earnings per share of $2.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year earnings of $9.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $10.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $6.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PerkinElmer.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.72.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,228,000 after buying an additional 51,199 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

PKI stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.82. 4,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,474. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $111.46 and a 52-week high of $188.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PerkinElmer (PKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.