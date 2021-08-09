Zacks: Brokerages Expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to Announce $1.02 EPS

Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will post $1.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.04. Prologis posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.67.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in Prologis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 32,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after buying an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $129.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $130.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.47.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

