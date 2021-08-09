Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Tilly’s reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tilly’s.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.22 million.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In other Tilly’s news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 200,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $3,162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $80,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,774.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,480 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tilly’s by 85.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 248,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 114,717 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

TLYS stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.94. 2,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.41. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.