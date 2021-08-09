Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MERCHANTS CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in conducting commercial banking business through the offices of its banking subsidiaries. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Merchants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.20.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $42.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 33.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 42.34%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,019,000 after purchasing an additional 237,805 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 9.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,010,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,006,000 after buying an additional 253,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Merchants by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Merchants by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,747,000 after purchasing an additional 79,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 24.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,135,000 after buying an additional 149,612 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

