Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) to Sell

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OneConnect Financial Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Shares of OCFT opened at $5.26 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -75.14 and a beta of 0.40.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $126.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 219.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,993,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,386 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 36.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,442,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,093 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $13,509,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 102.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 892,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after acquiring an additional 451,086 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 31.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,828,000 after buying an additional 318,398 shares in the last quarter. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.