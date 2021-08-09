Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

TMDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.17.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.83. The company has a market cap of $843.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 110.54%. Equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $180,835.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,731 shares of company stock worth $1,024,066. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

