Zacks Investment Research Lowers AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Sell

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

Get AtriCure alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATRC. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Shares of ATRC stock traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.00. The stock had a trading volume of 206,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,451. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $85.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.20 and a beta of 1.07.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 4,208 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $302,765.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 8,808 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $748,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,920 shares of company stock worth $4,919,584 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,890,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after buying an additional 127,539 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,233,000 after acquiring an additional 332,895 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 15.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,831,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,626,000 after acquiring an additional 387,101 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 1.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $142,515,000 after acquiring an additional 39,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 29.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,369,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,754,000 after acquiring an additional 312,042 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AtriCure (ATRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.