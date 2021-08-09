Zacks Investment Research Lowers CEMEX (NYSE:CX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

CX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.38.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17. CEMEX has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $9.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CEMEX by 57.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 86.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

