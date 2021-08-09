Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OXBDF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Monday, June 21st. Investec raised Oxford Biomedica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Oxford Biomedica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Oxford Biomedica stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.91. Oxford Biomedica has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

