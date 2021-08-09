Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) to Buy

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on BRX. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.35.

Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,851. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $707,550. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,754,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,831,000 after purchasing an additional 255,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,985,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,620,000 after purchasing an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,621,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,441,000 after buying an additional 839,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.