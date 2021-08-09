Zacks Investment Research Upgrades eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

EXPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eXp World has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $49.09 on Thursday. eXp World has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $90.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.88 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

In other news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $1,517,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,527,610.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,700 shares of company stock worth $8,635,540 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of eXp World by 451.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

