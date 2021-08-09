Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Logic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.56.

SUMO stock opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -13.50. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.69.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $1,132,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $482,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 386,130 shares of company stock worth $8,024,096. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 437.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 384.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 64,113 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 100.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth about $29,006,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 20.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

