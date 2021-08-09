Zcash 24-Hour Volume Tops $308.25 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 9th. Zcash has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and approximately $308.25 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $132.30 or 0.00288842 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00128443 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.00 or 0.00144093 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008290 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002853 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016.

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

