Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Zumiez have shown bullish run on the bourses in the past six months. The stock also got a boost from sturdy first-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines outshone the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also improved year over year. Quarterly results exceeded the pre-COVID levels even though part of the global store fleet was closed in the period. While higher sales along with efficient expense management supported the bottom line, gains from the net addition of stores and a comparable-store sales increase drove the top line. Margins were robust in the quarter. Based on first-quarter results and May sales, it envisions fiscal 2021 sales to grow in the low-to-mid-teen range from fiscal 2019. Moving on, the company’s healthy balance sheet, a sturdy business model and strong brand portfolio bode well for the long haul.”

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

ZUMZ stock opened at $42.51 on Thursday. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.71.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $91,680.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,439.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 5,300 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $254,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,614 shares of company stock valued at $688,194. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 404.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 7,631.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

